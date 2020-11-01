David’s gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him, performs for free (Video)

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, simply known as Davido has surprised a couple on their wedding day as he performs for free on their big day.

According to social media reports, the singer had lodged with the couple in the same hotel of the venue of their wedding and he decided to gatecrash their party and made a free performance to fire up the guests.

In videos already making the rounds on social media, the couple beamed with so much joy having an A-list artist as Davido perform on their wedding day with no extra charges. Social media users have lauded Davido’s kind gesture, calling him humble and a good person who goes the extra mile in making people happy

Watch the videos below:

Video:

Davido crashed a wedding yesterday and performed for the couple free just because they all stayed at the same hotel

Look how very happy the bride and groom was, God bless their union, God bless OBO ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ptpvgtCK9Z — Vinnie (@vinz6199) November 1, 2020

The moment Davido arrived at the wedding 😭 he is so humble God ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dw0wCxW9Cs — Vinnie (@vinz6199) November 1, 2020