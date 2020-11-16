Dino Melaye Gifts 11-Year-Old Daughter A Lamborghini On Her Birthday (Photos)

Popular Nigerian politician and former senator, Dino Melaye has gifted his daughter, Mary Melaye, a Lamborghini as she celebrates her 11thbirthday.

Mary shared a photo of herself posing in front of the expensive sport ride that was given to her by her dad in her birthday and captioned it “Thanks dad”.

Again, the excited birthday celebrant reposted a post from her aunt who was curious to know if she has started driving her new ride.

“I watched you grow, carried you on my back when you cry. Am so happy for the woman you are turning into. You shall be greater than your dad. And hope you have started driving your ride”, her aunt wrote.

Her dad, Dino flooded his page with photos of his daughter and eulogized her as she turned a year older yesterday, November 15, 2020.