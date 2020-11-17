Dino Melaye reacts to allegations that he bought his 11 year old daughter a Lamborghini

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to allegations that he bought his 11 year old daughter a Lamborghini as a birthday gift.

Recall that few hours ago, the rumour that Dino bought his daughter a multi million naira car sent social media into frenzy. This was after his daughter shared a photo standing in front to the grey Lamborghini with the caption ‘Thank you Dad’.

According to Dino, he did not buy his daughter a car for her birthday.

Taking to Instagram to debunk the rumour, the 48 year old politician wrote;

“Fake account. I did not buy any car for my daughter”

See some social media reactions below;

@joyaustin4743 wrote “Well done. Thanks for debunking this rumour. It did not make sense.”

@parybett wrote “Was wondering o, but people sha.thank God it was a rumour”

@legendarysuny wrote “So who own the car she took picture with ? Na question I ask oo”