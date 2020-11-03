Divorced mother of one, Tonto Dikeh speaks on FAILURE

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By GONA
My heart is heavy, I have lost 7 people in 2 days - Tonto Dikeh laments

Divorced mother of one and actress, Tonto Dikeh has spoken on failure and how it affects one’s life.

According to the Rivers born thespian cum YouTuber, people should stop hating themselves over failure.

Tonto Dikeh also opined that, Failure is an essential part of life.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote:

“Failure is an essential part of life/Success..

Failure is not a step backward; it’s an excellent stepping stone to success. We never learn to move out of our comfort zone if we don’t overcome our fear of failure.

The most progressive companies/Individuals deliberately seek employees with track records reflecting both failure and success.

That’s because someone who survives failure has gained irreplaceable knowledge and the unstoppable perseverance born from overcoming hardship.

NEVER BE AFRAID TO FAIL,
BE AFRAID OF QUITTING..”

