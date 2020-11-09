DJ Switch Seeks Asylum In Canada Following Lekki Shooting; Appears Before Canadian Parliament

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

A report by News Wire stated that DJ Switch has appeared before the Sub-committee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Canadian Parliament, where she spoke about her ordeal during and after the #EndSARS protests.

Popular Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo also reported that the disc jockey is no longer in the country as she face asylum hearings in Canada.

She revealed in her statement that the soldiers insisted they were working under strict instructions.

See the screenshot;

Canadian parliament that she counted not less than seven persons shot, adding that one of the soldiers threatened to shoot her.

She said this about the October 20 incident:

“On October 20, 2020, we had spirited Nigerians there united with one goal against police brutality against bad governance. What started out as a protest against police brutality with the unit called SARS, unfortunately, degenerated into something I still find hard to reconcile within my heart.

We got information that the government wants to see me and six other people and I remember saying to them that we have no leader and if the government wanted to speak with us, he should kindly come to the toll gate and address Nigerians because we have been out for eleven days.

As we didn’t know where the gunshots were coming from and what they are about and then the lights went off.

I remembered the military came in first, they stopped shooting at some point and I walked up to one of them and I asked why he was shooting at us and he said he had express order from above, and I was coming too close to him and if I come too close, it would be considered an attack on him and he would have to shoot.

It didn’t take another ten minutes, the shooting started again. I remember seeing seven people that have been shot down and we were telling people on my live Instagram to help us call an ambulance.”

“I have been on the move because they have been after my life. The first threat came in, I thought it was a joke, I sincerely thought it was a joke. Just as I was leaving, I got a phone call that I should leave the vicinity because there are military men at the hospital.

I had to abandon my home, I moved from people’s home, and then just to get out of Nigeria. I am still travelling, and I am not done with my trip.”

