Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a date with him

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Music producer and CEO Mavin records, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has replied Nollywood actress, Nazo Ekezie over her offer to go on a date with him.

Recall that Nazo in her birthday message to Don Jazzy on the 26th of November, mentioned that he is her crush and she would do anything to go on a date with him.

In her words;

“I’m shooting my shot….. if I die… I die. @donjazzy I don’t know if you remember I met you the other day at imax lekki…… me I’m not slim… so I will never ever stress you about loosing weight…. I like you like this please let’s go on a date @donjazzy happy birthday my crush.”

Don Jazzy has however replied the actress by telling her that he would definitely love to go on a date with her.

“Kai Oya let’s set the date o. I will definitely love to. Thanks a lot” the 38 year old wrote.

Nazo

Via Instagram
