Donald Trump insists the US election was ‘rigged’

Donald Trump has renewed his claims that the U.S. presidential election was rigged.

This comes despite assurances from federal and state officials, and private industry partners, that the November 3 vote was the “most secure” in the nation’s history.

Trump, who has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, has repeatedly taken to Twitter to assert, without evidence, that fraud and other irregularities deprived him of millions of votes.

On Friday November 13, Trump renewed his push to delegitimize the election results, accusing rival Democrats of both hypocrisy and, seemingly, of finding ways to bypass security measures his administration had put in place.

“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever,” the president tweeted.

He added: “Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!”