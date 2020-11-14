TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for…

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the…

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

‘Thank you for choosing me to be your mum’ –…

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His…

Donald Trump insists the US election was ‘rigged’

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

Donald Trump has renewed his claims that the U.S. presidential election was rigged.

This comes despite assurances from federal and state officials, and private industry partners, that the November 3 vote was the “most secure” in the nation’s history.

Trump, who has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, has repeatedly taken to Twitter to assert, without evidence, that fraud and other irregularities deprived him of millions of votes.

READ ALSO

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump’s failure to concede defeat an…

US Election: Pompeo promises ‘smooth transition to Trump’s…

See also; ‘I Would Love To Have Another Child Either Through Surrogacy Or Adoption’ — Tiwa Savage Reveals

On Friday November 13, Trump renewed his push to delegitimize the election results, accusing rival Democrats of both hypocrisy and, seemingly, of finding ways to bypass security measures his administration had put in place.

“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever,” the president tweeted.

He added: “Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina Daniels denies…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for claiming his…

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend (PHOTOS)

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his acting skills as…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the alleged Juju…

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Donald Trump insists the US election was ‘rigged’

‘I Would Love To Have Another Child Either Through Surrogacy Or Adoption’ — Tiwa…

Lovely photos of Comedian Akpororo and his wife as they celebrate 5th wedding…

Davido loves his son more than his two daughters – Lady gives reasons on…

Lady cries out for help, says spirit of anger torments her and makes her reject…

How My Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On Me With My Cousin And Friend – Juliet Ibrahim

How do you sleep at night – Drama as lady calls out Dorathy for allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More