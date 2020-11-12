‘Don’t ruin my life’ – Actor, Jigan warns filmmakers against giving him gate-man roles

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Jigan has warned filmmakers to stop restricting him to only gate-man roles in a movie.

Taking to twitter to make this known, the fast rising actor stated that anyone that wants to help his career should stop giving him only gateman roles.

According to Jigan, he can play other roles very well and should be given a chance to explore if truly filmmakers mean well for him.

“If truly want to help my career , stop giving me only gate man role ! I can play any role my dear brother ! E ma baiye mi je” he tweeted.

A concerned fan however used the opportunity to advise him to stop accepting gate-man roles if he no longer wants them.

Jigan replied her saying ‘Not that i am rejecting the role, i can do other roles better.

Via Instagram
