Double celebration for actress Yvonne Nelson as she bags her Masters Degree on her 35th birthday (video)

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson today bagged a Masters Degree from a prestigious university and it also falls on her 35th birthday, which means it is a double celebration for her.

Yvonne who took to social media to share the news of the new feat also revealed that she decided to further her education to Masters level, to become more Knowledgeable and to set an example for her daughter, Ryn.

She said:

“I wanted to raise the bar for Ryn. Growing up, I wanted her not to have the excuse of getting a higher education. So I decided to go to school to do my Masters“.

“Well, i went back to school because I wanted to add value to myself. I wanted to equip myself in life, I wanted to be knowledgeable when it comes to world governance, politics, superpowers. So I decided to go to school. I think the idea came when I organized my #DumsorMustStopCampaign. I realised that I needed to educate myself more on politics“.

See also; Davido: If I run for any political office, nobody can beat me (video)

Sharing photos from the graduation on her verified Instagram page, she wrote,

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me this month is special. I gifted myself a MASTERS DEGREE in International Relations and Diplomacy”.

Watch video below,