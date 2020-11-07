TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business…

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For…

BBNaija: Ike Onyema spotted with Kimoprah after break-up with…

Actress, Chidimma of the Aneke twins dragged on social media for…

Dr Sid celebrates not smoking for 2 years

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian artiste, Dr Sid has revealed he hasn’t smoked in two years, following in the steps of Mavin record label owner Don Jazzy.

Dr Sid in an Instagram post on Thursday said he clocked two years smoke-free in October.

“I forgot to share this with you guys last month. Celebrating 2yrs smoke free,” he wrote.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy calls for an end to SWAT, gives reasons

Don Jazzy Gifts Loyal Fan N200,000 For Birthday Cake

See also: I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Dr Sid had on October 4, 2019 celebrated one year of quitting smoking.

“So about a year ago @donjazzy motivated me to quit smoking about 2 weeks after he did. It’s been very tough journey but I’m happy to share this milestone of first year #smokefree with you all. The hard work continues,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries out after…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die – Nengi…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business when he dies

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting Endorsement Deals…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For Trump” –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

We’ve a long way to go, if BBNaija stars get state government appointments…

UAE relaxes Islamic laws, allows alcohol, cohabitation of unmarried couples

Dr Sid celebrates not smoking for 2 years

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Everything you need to know about Davido’s second album ‘A Better…

Davido reacts to the death of rapper King Von

Lagos calls for calm, warns against fresh protests

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More