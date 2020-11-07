Dr Sid celebrates not smoking for 2 years

Nigerian artiste, Dr Sid has revealed he hasn’t smoked in two years, following in the steps of Mavin record label owner Don Jazzy.

Dr Sid in an Instagram post on Thursday said he clocked two years smoke-free in October.

“I forgot to share this with you guys last month. Celebrating 2yrs smoke free,” he wrote.

Dr Sid had on October 4, 2019 celebrated one year of quitting smoking.

“So about a year ago @donjazzy motivated me to quit smoking about 2 weeks after he did. It’s been very tough journey but I’m happy to share this milestone of first year #smokefree with you all. The hard work continues,” the singer wrote on Twitter.