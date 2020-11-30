Drama as Tiwa Savage blasts Journalist who called her a “struggling brand”

Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage has taken to her social media handle to react to a journalist callled Motolani who did a music review about her Celia album and described her brand as struggling.

The article titled “Tiwa Savage’s struggling brand and her hilarious endorsement of ‘Mungo Parking’” was published by Motolani after TIME Magazine named the singer’s recent album as one of the 10 best albums of 2020.

In the wake of @TiwaSavage's inclusion on @TIME's list of the best albums of 2020 and the twitter storm she created, it feels like the right time for this opinion piece on her brand and the larger issue of 'Mungo Parking.' You can read my opinion below;https://t.co/egfKYO2xWf — Motolani 'priMO' Alake (@OneMotolani) November 29, 2020

Taking to his Twitter page to share the link to his review of TIME’s endorsement of Tiwa’s work, Motolani described the singer’s inclusion in the UK magazine’s list as “Mungo Parking”, a term for achievement attained through “paid promotion, misinformation and/or ignorance”.

Reacting to Motolani’s review of the acknowledgment that her album received from the foreign media, the singer took to her Twitter page to blast him.

According to her, what the Nigerian journalist wrote was pure evil.

I’m glad you know it’s YOU guys I was talking about. “Because say I quiet no mean say I be fool” – don’t try and turn nigerian media against me to hide your guilty conscience. Ask all the media houses I have great relationships with them. What you did with this is pure EVIL. https://t.co/wZTfJSe4Bf — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) November 29, 2020

She also said

🤣🤣🤣 you know how to diss out but you no fit take am when someone speaks up. Struggling brand ke. Even my son bagged more money than your whole company @OneMotolani @PulseNigeria247 — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) November 29, 2020