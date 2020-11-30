TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

‘I have been looking for the girl since it happened’…

“Kachi Hit Me Three Times,” – Ultimate Love Rosie Reveals In Her…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding…

TV host, Ebuka pens down tribute to his loving wife, Cynthia

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and…

Toke Makinwa shows off receipt of ‘Bone straight’ wigs worth…

‘Be careful who you open up to’ – Dbanj’s…

Comedian AY and wife, Mabel, ‘The Makuns’ celebrate…

Drama as Tiwa Savage blasts Journalist who called her a “struggling brand”

Social Media dramaEntertainment
By OluA

Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage has taken to her social media handle to react to a journalist callled Motolani who did a music review about her Celia album and described her brand as struggling.

The article titled “Tiwa Savage’s struggling brand and her hilarious endorsement of ‘Mungo Parking’” was published by Motolani after TIME Magazine named the singer’s recent album as one of the 10 best albums of 2020.

READ ALSO

TIME Magazine picks CELIA by Tiwa Savage as one of their top…

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly…

See also: For getting two Grammy Nominations, see what Illbliss said about Burna Boy

Taking to his Twitter page to share the link to his review of TIME’s endorsement of Tiwa’s work, Motolani described the singer’s inclusion in the UK magazine’s list as “Mungo Parking”, a term for achievement attained through “paid promotion, misinformation and/or ignorance”.

Reacting to Motolani’s review of the acknowledgment that her album received from the foreign media, the singer took to her Twitter page to blast him.

According to her, what the Nigerian journalist wrote was pure evil.

She also said

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

‘I have been looking for the girl since it happened’ – Lady in…

“Kachi Hit Me Three Times,” – Ultimate Love Rosie Reveals In Her Tell-All…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding photos with…

TV host, Ebuka pens down tribute to his loving wife, Cynthia

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely…

Toke Makinwa shows off receipt of ‘Bone straight’ wigs worth N1.2m (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

While wife was in the labour room, husband was busy doing this in the hospital

Oyo former First Lady, Florence Ajimobi celebrates 40th wedding anniversary…

Check out lovely photos of actress Lota Chukwu ‘Kiki’ as she…

Drama as Tiwa Savage blasts Journalist who called her a “struggling brand”

For getting two Grammy Nominations, see what Illbliss said about Burna Boy

Check out the reactions as man vows to go on hunger strike until Nigeria gets…

BBNaija’s Khafi reacts to pregnancy claims, slams womb watchers

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More