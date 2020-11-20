Education was not my thing – Davido reveals why he went back to school

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA
Davido reacts to report saying he stabbed someone in Dubai, and was arrested
DMW Singer, Davido in a recent statement has revealed why he went back to school in Nigeria after leaving college in America.

Davido dropped out of Oakwood University to focus on his music career but he paused his music career and went to Babcock University where he graduated in July 2015.

When asked why he dropped out of school, Davido said he didn’t drop-out but just left America to focus on his music career and continue education in Nigeria.

Davido speaking with Shaderoom in a recent interview added that Education was never his thing as music has been his first love.

He disclosed that he went back to school because of his parents.

According to him, he wanted to make his father and late mother proud because as African parents that’s a priority.

Davido said: “Education was not my thing so after I left America to Nigeria it was something I just went back to do in order to make Dad proud.

“It was something I owed my dad and late mum so I had to take it important but Music has always been my first love

“I didn’t drop out, I just left America to continue my school in Nigeria and joggle it with Music at the time.”

