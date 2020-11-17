Empress Njamah shares new photos as she celebrates her birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has taken to social media to flaunt her curves on her birthday today.

The actress was full of gratitude as she celebrated another year being added to her life and she took to her Instagram page to share loved up photos of herself.

Sharing the photos she wrote:

I’m officially a year older today and much cooler than ever. What Do you think Happy birthday to me!!! My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to ME,MYSELF N I

See photos below;