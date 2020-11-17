TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions…

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional…

Empress Njamah shares new photos as she celebrates her birthday

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has taken to social media to flaunt her curves on her birthday today.

The actress was full of gratitude as she celebrated another year being added to her life and she took to her Instagram page to share loved up photos of herself.

See also: Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez tried to pay her off after alleged shooting

READ ALSO

Actress Daniella Okeke flaunts lovely pose in new photos

Photos from Mr Ibu 60th Birthday Party

Sharing the photos she wrote:

I’m officially a year older today and much cooler than ever. What Do you think😜😜😜 Happy birthday to me!!!

My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to ME,MYSELF N I

See photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked woman”…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Empress Njamah shares new photos as she celebrates her birthday

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez tried to pay her off after alleged…

Actress Daniella Okeke flaunts lovely pose in new photos

Photos from Mr Ibu 60th Birthday Party

COVID-19: Singer Erykah Badu tests positive and negative at the same time

See AY’s reply to a Lady that told him nobody will watch his movie if he…

Regina Daniels reacts to reports that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More