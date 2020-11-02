ENDSars: New Police Tactical Unit, SWAT begins training – Watch Video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
New Police Unit, SWAT begins training – Watch Video

The Special Weapons And Tactics Squad (SWAT), a police unit created to replace the disbanded and infamous unit, SARS, has officially commenced training.  The new police unit on Monday began its training with over 400 personnel at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State.

Present at the training ground was the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and other officials who came to inspect the training exercise.

In his opening remark, the Minister said he was happy with the progress the personnel was making and charged them to be good role models of the society.

“I believe at the end of this exercise you are going to come out as very dedicated and very committed mobile police officers who will be equal to the task we have assigned to you” he added.

”Your new responsibility as a replacement to SARS is to face the challenges of armed robbery and other crimes across the country.”

Recall the SWAT unit was created following protest from young Nigerians to #EndSars due to police brutality and other forms of gross human rights abuses.

A video shared by Channels TV, shows the moment the Minister of Police Affairs, inspected the SWAT officers were rigorously engaged in their training session.

See video below ;

