Erica‘s best friend and personal manager calls out Laycon for sending her a message in a recent interview

Entertainment
By San
Laycon and Erica

Reality Tv star, Erica Nlewedim’s best friend and manager, Mike Don has reacted to Laycon’s recent interview where he sent a goodwill message to Erica.

BBNaija winner, Laycon sent out a message to his former love interest Erica in what seems to be an old video that circulated social media recently. Erican;s bestie, Mike Don has now reacted calling Laycon a manipulative person who does things for PR

Mike tweeted that Laycon and Erica are on the same Whatsapp group and he has her private number but has never reached out to her. He labelled his move as PR stunt. See his tweet below:

“They are in the same group chat. He has never said a word to her and he has her number. And now he’s coming live on tv to say all that. Do not fall for his PR stunt. Manipulative as ever people.” 

