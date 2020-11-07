Everything you need to know about Davido’s second album ‘A Better Time’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentMusic
By OluA

This year has seen many Nigerian artistes drop new albums, some of the popular ones are Twice As Tall by Burna Boy and the recently released Made In Lagos album by Wizkid.

Nigerian singer, Davido is about to join the list soon as he has disclosed that his second album ‘A Better Time’ will be out on the 13th of November.

Davido wrote on Twitter ”Nov 13 ABT … 2nd Single off the album drops MONDAY !!!! ITS ABOUT TO BE A BETTER TIME!!! PRE ORDER LINK IN BIO!!”

The album comes with features which include Nicki Minaj, whom Davido said he has never met.

Davido has also tipped the album to be a classic one after he responded to a fan who was hoping for a Twitter emoji for the album.

 

