Falz reacts as a street is named after him in Lagos Island (Photo)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian rapper, comedian and actor, Folarin Falana better known as Falz Tha Bahd Guy has gotten a street in his name in Lagos Island.

Falz announced this in an Instagram post with a picture of himself standing at the beginning of the street which is named ”Falz Falana Lane.”

See also: Lil Frosh's ex-Girlfriend speaks on how he told her he could do anything and get away with it in new interview (VIDEO)

The rapper also captioned the photo;

“Wahala for who no get street name o,” he wrote on Friday.

Falz is the son of popular legal practitioner and human rights activist Femi Falana.

Nigerian celebrities like AY, Dorathy Bachor, Yemi Alade among others have taken to their social media handles to celebrate him.

