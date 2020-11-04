Fans gift BBNaija ex housemate, Dorathy 25 pairs of shoes and a brand new Apple laptop as she celebrates 25th birthday

Big Brother Niaja season 5 ex housemate, Dorathy Bachor is celebrating her 25th birthday today, and her loyal fans decided to blow her off her feet by doing the unexpected.

In a video Dorathy shared on her official Instagram page, it was revealed that her fans gifted her a total number of 25 pair of shoes along side a brand new gold plated Apple laptop.

Reacting to this, the reality star wrote;

“I’m crying. DExploras …25 shoes for my 25th.. so thoughtful”

Watch the video below;

Recall that Dorathy came into the limelight during the season premiere of the television reality TV show on 19th July 2020. Since then, she has become a major topic of discussion on different social media sites.

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@_theolajumoke wrote “Shoes that my president wouldn’t wear… Na hand laz laz She go hold am”

@elisharichardson62 wrote “Thanks to Dexploras for the up keep of my Dorothy may God continue to bless you all”

@adebolanleakinbamiyorin wrote “You deserve it and more baby girl”