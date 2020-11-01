Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has taken to Instagram to share beautiful photos as she recently stepped out with her husband Austin Faani.

Since the actress dismissed claims that her husband is not a violent person as people assumed, Chacha has been sharing lovely photos of them together to assure her fans and followers that all is well.

See also; Check out Yemi Alade’s response to a man who said her songs aren’t as popular as other artistes’

In the recent photos she shared online, the mum of three was dressed in a lovely ankara dress while her husband wore a white t-shirt and trousers sewn with the same ankara that the actress wore.

According to her, her sister-in-law got married and she was there with her husband to celebrate the new couple.

The actress was spotted with the couple and other members of the family. She noted that everyone was happy.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

However, fans took to her comment section to react. See some below;