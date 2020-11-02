TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe appears on social media with tribal marks on her face

Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Mercy Aigbe

Fans of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe have reacted to the new photo she shared on her Instagram space.

In the photo, the 42 year old actress was seen with lots of tribal marks on her face and her hair all scrapped.

According to Mercy, the new look is for a role in a new movie that is being shot presently. She however urged her fans to look forward to the movie because she is putting her all and she is sure they will love it.

READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday…

In her words;

“Happy New Week! I can’t wait for y’all to see my new movie J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole ) ….. A @magdiva_films fully powered by @adekazproductions ….. this one is madht and you will over love it”

Reacting to Mercy Aigbe’s new look, most of her fans think the tribal marks suits her and she looks even more beautiful with it.

See some comments below;

@funkejenifaakindele wrote “I love this!!!”

@jideawobona wrote “Now you want me to go get real tribal mark, looks look on you my guy”

@official_khristie wrote “Imagine your mum give you this mark”

@real_aystitches wrote “This your look is fantastic oh”

@iambukolasulaimon wrote “Can’t wait… Alubarika but you are beautiful even with faridan”

See photo below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Kemi Olunloyo blasts those criticizing Tiwa Savage’s over recent n**ked…

Rapper Ikechukwu pours encomium on his lover as she marks birthday

Oba of Lagos’ staff of office still missing, 10 million laid down

Fans chase Travis Scott off Instagram over his brown Batman Halloween costume

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More