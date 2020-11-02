Fans react as Mercy Aigbe appears on social media with tribal marks on her face

Fans of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe have reacted to the new photo she shared on her Instagram space.

In the photo, the 42 year old actress was seen with lots of tribal marks on her face and her hair all scrapped.

According to Mercy, the new look is for a role in a new movie that is being shot presently. She however urged her fans to look forward to the movie because she is putting her all and she is sure they will love it.

In her words;

“Happy New Week! I can’t wait for y’all to see my new movie J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole ) ….. A @magdiva_films fully powered by @adekazproductions ….. this one is madht and you will over love it”

Reacting to Mercy Aigbe’s new look, most of her fans think the tribal marks suits her and she looks even more beautiful with it.

See some comments below;

@funkejenifaakindele wrote “I love this!!!”

@jideawobona wrote “Now you want me to go get real tribal mark, looks look on you my guy”

@official_khristie wrote “Imagine your mum give you this mark”

@real_aystitches wrote “This your look is fantastic oh”

@iambukolasulaimon wrote “Can’t wait… Alubarika but you are beautiful even with faridan”

See photo below;