FG to engage 1st class and 2nd Class upper Graduates as teachers

Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono has announced that the federal government will be engaging First Class and Second Class graduates as teachers.

Echono who spoke on Saturday November 14 as he monitored the conduct of the 2020 October Diet Batch B Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE), noted that teachers without requisite qualifications, competencies and practicing license are presently migrated out of the Nigerian Teaching Service.

The permanent secretary maintained that the entry level will be higher and teachers absorbed into the programme will get better remuneration with peculiar allowances.

He disclosed that concerned Education agencies are finalising figures with National Income Salaries and Wages, and further added that the federal government is more interested in learning outcomes and that a National Implementation Committee on teachers’ revitalization/resuscitation plan will be inaugurated before the end of November 2020.

He said;