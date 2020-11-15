FG to engage 1st class and 2nd Class upper Graduates as teachers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Articles & EditorialsNews
By OluA

Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono has announced that the federal government will be engaging First Class and Second Class graduates as teachers.

Echono who spoke on Saturday November 14 as he monitored the conduct of the 2020 October Diet Batch B Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE), noted that teachers without requisite qualifications, competencies and practicing license are presently migrated out of the Nigerian Teaching Service.

The permanent secretary maintained that the entry level will be higher and teachers absorbed into the programme will get better remuneration with peculiar allowances.

He disclosed that concerned Education agencies are finalising figures with National Income Salaries and Wages, and further added that the federal government  is more interested in learning outcomes and that a National Implementation Committee on teachers’ revitalization/resuscitation plan will be inaugurated before the end of November 2020.

He said;

“By 2021, we will not engage teachers if they don’t meet particular threshold, we are now limiting entry point of teaching only to the best who are qualified, we will engage individuals with second class upper and first class divisions.

“We will make arrangements for conversion programmes for people who have these categories of results from other fields, they need to learn pedagogy, methodology, through the NTI and the TRCN, and they will undergo specific programmes that will empower them to teach.

“We must enforce Mr. President’s directive that only qualified teachers will be allowed into our classrooms. The Professional Qualifying Examinations is going on smoothly across 34 states and the feedback has been good.”

