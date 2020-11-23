TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra celebrates him and their daughter on their birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

One of popular musician, Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra, took to her official Instagram page to celebrate the singer and their daughter who coincidentally share the same birthday date.

According to Sandra, Flavour and his daughter are twins from different generation because they share the same birthday date.

Sharing a video of father and daughter having a nice time, the mother of two wrote;

“On a day like this when two special people were born, twins from two different generations, father and daughter? Is there anything else more amazing? I doubt it. Happy birthday ijele worldwide happy birthday Kaima baby”

Watch video below;

Recall that months ago, the sensational singer was rumoured to have gotten married to Sandra who happened to be his first baby mama.

Via Instagram
