Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Former Cameroon striker and Barcelona star, Samuel Eto’o, is now in stable condition after he was involved in a car crash around Nkongsamba-Douala road in his country.

Eto’o was said to be returning from a wedding ceremony, when his car was hit by a bus on Sunday morning.

Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital, where he is recovering well.

According to France Football, Eto’o suffered a head injury and no life was lost in the accident.

Eto’o announced his retirement from football in September 2019 after a playing career that lasted 22 years.

