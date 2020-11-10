From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

It’s no longer news that one of Zimbabweans billionaires Genuis Ginimbi Kadungure died in a car accident on Sunday morning while driving with 2 of his friends. The Zimbabwean socialite and business mogul Genuis Ginimbi died in an accident in Harare.

Ginimbi is a person well known for flaunting his wealth and acquisitions in several photos and videos and it is not a misnomer to have tales of his lifestyle get to the public after his demise. There are several photos of him with his luxurious lifestyle. He also flaunted his house and its interiors.

READ ALSO: Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

In one of the photos flaunted by the late Ginimbi, an image was spotted on the door which drew the attention of social media users. An image of the Versace logo was designed on the door of the businessman. There’s no doubt Ginimbi is a lover of Versace just like Hushpuppi loved Gucci and Fendi designer wears.

Photos below….