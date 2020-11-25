TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

Toke Makinwa tackles Reno Omokri over his stance on Divorce

VIDEO: Burna Boy celebrates Grammy Award nomination with his mum and crew

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Multiple award winning afrobeat singer and songwriter, Burna Boy is in a celebratory mood following his latest achievement  which saw him bag another nomination at the upcoming 64th Grammy Award Show.

Recall that Theinfong reported that Burna Boy’s 5th studio album ‘Twice as Tall’ which was released in July 2020 was nominated alongside other four albums for the Best Global Music Album.

See also: Lady recounts how a man knocked her on the head for turning down his offer

READ ALSO

‘His personality is Zero’ – Nigerians drag…

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

Burna Boy’s new album “Twice As Tall” will be battling it out against the likes of Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anousha Shankar and Tinariwen at the 63rd Grammy Award which will be holding on the 21st of January 2021.

Burna Boy decided to celebrate the huge achievement by hosting a small party which has in attendance, his adorable mother and hard-working crew.

See video of Burna Boy, his mother and crew celebrating his nomination below :

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over her mum’s…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Argentinian Football legend, Diego Maradona dies at 60

Nollywood stars celebrate Veteran Actor, Dele Odule on his birthday

BBNaija: Kiddwaya looks stunning in new photo

Banky W pens down emotional words to Adesua on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah shares exciting videos from her birthday…

‘I was mocked by my school mates because of my tribal marks’ –…

‘His personality is Zero’ – Nigerians drag Burna Boy for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More