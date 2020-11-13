Grateful for the woman I am becoming – Annie Idibia celebrates 36th birthday (Photo)

Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress and wife of veteran singer and songwriter, 2Face Idibia, has taken to social media to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Annie Idibia who clocked 36 today, November took to her official Instagram page to share a beautiful picture that showed how grateful she is.

The beautiful model, brand influencer and mother was dressed in an amazing green outfit. Annie Idibia captioned her birthday post with heartwarming words that showed she’s grateful for what she has been able to achieve.

She wrote, “Can’t wait to to see what 36 has in store for me… grateful for the woman I am and the woman I am becoming…yeaaaa I haven’t even scratched the surface!!! ”