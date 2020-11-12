‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina Daniels denies birthing Munir

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Regina Daniels

Wife of Billionaire, Regina Daniels in a video that surfaced on the internet, was heard saying Munir is not her son but her brother.

According to the mother of one who her friends accused of not dressing like a mother, as far as she is concerned, she is not a mother yet and Munir is her little brother.

Although, the 21 year old actress was being sarcastic, but she would not stop mentioning that the little boy is her younger brother and her mum who was also in the video is her elder sister.

Watch the video below;

See some reactions below;

@sirboga wrote “Wahala for who never born Ooooo”

@baby.ella22 wrote “Is like am ready to have kids”

@le_noir_touche wrote “You sure don’t look like on aswear awwwww so cute”

Via Instagram
