TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch…

Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says as she recounts her experience

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA
toke-makinwa

Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa has joined Nigerians to recount some of their heartbreaking experience as the Singles’ day is being celebrated today 11/11.

 

Toke Makinwa in a series of tweets disclosed that heartbreak showed her “Shege” as she added that heartbreak is too expensive and she can’t afford it.

See also: Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor celebrate second year wedding anniversary with sweet messages (Video) –

READ ALSO

Oya Falz let’s marry – Toke Makinwa reaches out…

Toke Makinwa reacts after some Nigerians alleged she was…

She wrote on Twitter, ” All the heartbreak talk today ehnnn. nice that we can all joke about it now but damnnnn….. when it’s happening ehn, chaiiii no words.”

“All I know is that heartbreak is expensive, i can’t afford it, anyone coming in to my life to break my heart, I surrender ahead, I no dey house, I’ve moved towns, pls skip my address, I no fit,” she added.

Toke went on to recount an experience of hers as she walked in the cold streets of London.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ…

2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare

People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew –…

Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a joint EP from him…

“Stay away from serious relationship if you’re broke, otherwise you…

Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More