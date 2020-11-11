Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says as she recounts her experience

Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa has joined Nigerians to recount some of their heartbreaking experience as the Singles’ day is being celebrated today 11/11.

Toke Makinwa in a series of tweets disclosed that heartbreak showed her “Shege” as she added that heartbreak is too expensive and she can’t afford it.

She wrote on Twitter, ” All the heartbreak talk today ehnnn. nice that we can all joke about it now but damnnnn….. when it’s happening ehn, chaiiii no words.”

“All I know is that heartbreak is expensive, i can’t afford it, anyone coming in to my life to break my heart, I surrender ahead, I no dey house, I’ve moved towns, pls skip my address, I no fit,” she added.

Toke went on to recount an experience of hers as she walked in the cold streets of London.