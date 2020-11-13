‘Hello fine boy’ – Adesua gushes over husband, BankyW

Multiple award winning actress, Adesua Etomi took to Instagram to to gush over her husband, Bankole wellington, popularly known as BankyW.

According to Adesua, her husband is a fine boy and she is shameless and not sorry to gush over him.

Captioning the post with the use of hilarious hashtags, The 32 year old wrote;

“Just because.. Hello fine boy, can I know you please?”

And then when on to use the hashtags Let me love you biblically, your cup runneth over and i’m thirsty, I see anointing I will like to tap, Lay hands on me, come and know me, Ok I should stop, shameless and i’m not even sorry”

See how Adesua’s fans reacted to this post;

folarinbanks wrote “The hashtags got me rolling on the floor!! Never seen such! You both make love look so beautiful”

__a.d.e_ wrote “your cup runneth over and i’m thirsty” i’m screammiinnggg”

ahnahdoh wrote “It’s the hashtags for me”

lalaakindoju wrote “These hashtags! What shall we do with you ”

michelledede wrote “Let me love you biblically! These hashtags.. I love it, toast him even though he’s yours already”