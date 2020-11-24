TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth (Video)

By San

There are wedding bugs going around of late and it seems quite a lot of people are saying the “easiest yes’es of their lives’. A Nigerian couple has got social media users rolling with laughter after a casual proposal happened between them

In a video circulating the social media space, the lady could be seen goofing around her man as she brushes her teeth. To her utmost surprise, the man went on his knees to propose to her right in front of the camera, the lady on impulse busted out in laughter and accepted the ring in a rather hilarious manner.

Watch the video below:’

