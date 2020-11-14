How do you sleep at night – Drama as lady calls out Dorathy for allegedly ‘snatching’ Prince (Screenshot)

A Twitter user identifed as Bidemi Ojoo has called out BBNaija finalist, Dorathy Bachor, accusing her of snatching another person’s boyfriend.

The Twitter user who is apparently a strong fan of BBNaija star, TBaj, was curious to know how Dorathy manages to sleep at night.

“@Thedorathybachor come and tell me which charm u used in holding @PrinceNEnwerem

Boyfriend snatcher like u. U broke ur fellow woman’s heart nd took what belongs to her how do u sleep at night knowing that he doesn’t love u nd that one day his eyes will clear…u will regret this”, she said.

See also; Kobe Bryant is 6th on Forbes list of highest-paid dead celebrities, Michael Jackson remains number one

However, Dorathy’s fans were not having it as they attacked her and also channeled the dragging to her fave Tolani Baj.

See tweets below;



