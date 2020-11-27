‘How failure to build friendship is the cause of broken marriages’ – Actor Majid Michel reveals

Popular Ghanaian actor cum Pastor, Majid Michel has revealed that one of the major reason why so many marriages have ended.

According to the 40 year old, failure to build friendship is the cause of most broken homes.

Majid added that people don’t know how to have a relationship outside of just a sexual relationship.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, Majid wrote;

“interviewer: So Majid why do you think relationships and even marriages don’t last? Majid: well, if you are going out on a first date and all you are thinking about is sex, therein lies the problem. People don’t know how to have a relationship outside of just a sexual relationship. they don’t know how to talk to a person, they don’t know how to be friends. and this is the reason a lot of relationships and marriages are breaking down. #LEADERSHiP”