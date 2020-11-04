How Toke Makinwa threw a birthday bash despite claims she just recovered from COVID-19

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By GONA
toke-makinwa

Days after she claimed she was just recovering from Coronavirus, media personality and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has thrown a lavish birthday party for herself.

Toke Makinwa earlier took to her YouTube channel to open up about contracting the virus after she joined the #ENDSARS Protest.

According to Toke, COVID-19 is the worst thing to happen to a person, adding that she does not wish it on her enemies.

“I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.

“Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess.”

The Info NG reports that Toke who turned 36 yesterday, November 3rd which is barely a week after she claimed she’s yet to recover from the virus threw a party with celebrities like; Chef Fregs, Taymesan, and many others in attendance.

From the videos posted online, No COVID-19 preventive measures like Mask or distance was observed.

Click play below;

