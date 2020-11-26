‘I answer the same name with God’ – Oluwo of Iwo land brags

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, took to Instagram to brag about answering the same name with God.

According to the monarch, he is grateful to God for allowing him be among one of the few people to answer the same name with him.

Sharing a video of where people were rolling on the floor to greet him, Oba Abdulrasheed wrote;

“On a visit to one of the suburbs… in the city ,town and villages the love and respect for God through me is enormous and can’t be measured !! All glory and praise to God in the Highest cos I’m one of the privileged people on earth that answers the same name with God Almighty cos people greet me as “KABIYESI O” and they also call me Oba or King in English…all these are the names of God Almighty ! Alase Lori Orisa #1 the first of it’s kind in Yorubaland and the whole wide world”

