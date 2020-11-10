TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on…

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

I became an alcoholic and a drug addict because of depression – Olamide

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide Badoo has revealed the depression woes that led him to drugs and alcohol addiction. The rapper poured his heart out in his current album, ‘Carpe Diem’ as he spoke about the chronic depression he battled with that made him a temporal drug addict.

He featured Bella Shumurda in one of his tracks, ‘Triumphant’ where he disclosed in the song his father’s death nearly made him an alcoholic and a drug addict.

READ ALSO: Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch immediately After His Horrific Accident

READ ALSO

“I Didn’t Beat Her, She Had Boil In Her Ear” – Lil Frosh…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

A lyric in the song, “Mo dye irun mi ni yellow mo tun dye e si green many thought it was fashion but i was loosing my mind… Mo den ma n fagbo moju, moti moju, mo de man ronu moju.. Gbogbo kirakita ati ikanju ti mo kanju, mommy ati daddy ti lo mhen omo mo need lati sanju.”

This in English, “I smoked and drank alcohol every night, I had thoughts every night. All my struggles and rush, my parents are gone and I just have to move on with life.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media for ignoring…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends special…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to divorce’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I’m disgusted at your lies – Lil Frosh’s ex-girlfriend, Gift, reacts after he…

See viral videos of a horse race in the streets of Kano that has got social…

It’s paining you guys I’ve something bigger than your father -James…

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

See what a 69-year-old man claimed he did to his wife of 30 years after finding…

“I Didn’t Beat Her, She Had Boil In Her Ear” – Lil Frosh Finally Speaks, Denies…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More