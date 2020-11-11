TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up – Man laments (Photo)

Social Media drama
By San

The heartbreak stories on Twitter might have taken an extreme turn as man reveals that he partook in a blood covenant with his ex and he doesn’t know how to break the bond after they broke up.

A Kenyan man identified as Mekau on twitter has revealed that he and his ex girlfriend took a blood oath never to depart each other but life happened to them and neither of them could hold on to the end of their oaths.

Read Also: Chronicle of heartbreak &#8211; How side dude pretended as a girl’s father to send main boyfriend packing

The disturbed man took to twitter to look for answers as to how to break free from the blood covenant that has spell-bounded him.

“I once performed Blood oath with my now Ex & let me tell you that thing is not a joke

How can I undo it … Any leads ?” He wrote.

If you’ve got any good advice to help out this young man, you can drop your idea in the comment section

 

