I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up – Man laments (Photo)

The heartbreak stories on Twitter might have taken an extreme turn as man reveals that he partook in a blood covenant with his ex and he doesn’t know how to break the bond after they broke up.
A Kenyan man identified as Mekau on twitter has revealed that he and his ex girlfriend took a blood oath never to depart each other but life happened to them and neither of them could hold on to the end of their oaths.
The disturbed man took to twitter to look for answers as to how to break free from the blood covenant that has spell-bounded him.
“I once performed Blood oath with my now Ex & let me tell you that thing is not a joke
How can I undo it … Any leads ?” He wrote.
— Makau (@its_makau) November 11, 2020
