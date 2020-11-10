“I Didn’t Beat Her, She Had Boil In Her Ear” – Lil Frosh Finally Speaks, Denies Beating Girlfriend (Video)

A former signee of the DMW label Sanni Goriola popularly known as Lil Frosh has finally broken his silence a few weeks after assaulting his girlfriend. Recall that photos of the girlfriend of Lil Frosh, Iyomaterie Okeoghene Taiwa well known as Gift Camile popped up on social media where it was reported that she was assaulted by his boyfriend Lil Frosh.

Speaking in an interview earlier yesterday, Lil Frosh debunked the allegations saying that he loves his girlfriend so much and will not lay his hand on her. He also disclosed that his girlfriend Gift had a boil in her ear which caused the swelling on her face and also due to an allergic reaction.

Watch the video below: