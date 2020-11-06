I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of husband snatching

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has replied a troll who posited that she stole her husband from another woman.

The mother of one who is still basking in the euphoria of her marriage anniversary had the time to reply a troll who’d commented on gistlova’s post.

The troll without any proof alleged that Ruth Kadiri stole her husband from another woman

Anniversary for person husband wen you snatch

The actress swiftly replied saying: But i no snatch person husband na 😳

See the exchange below:

The versatile actress penned down a romantic wedding anniversary message to her husband revealing that being married to him has been peaceful.

Kadiri wrote;

Being your wife is so peaceful. I love it here. Happy anniversary to us.

