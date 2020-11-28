‘I have been looking for the girl since it happened’ – Lady in viral video mocking street beggar opens up

Motara Akanni, the social media influencer who got negative reactions from Nigerians and other nationals around the world after she was seen in a video mocking a little street beggar has revealed that she has become restless and has lost appetite after the unfortunate action.

Speaking to BBC Nigeria, the embattled Twitter influencer revealed that she gave the little girl money after she ended the video recording and she did not mean to be condescending as the video depicts.

Motara expressed regret in her action and revealed her resolve to correct the wrong even if it will take her the rest of her life. She revealed that she has been to the same spot several times to look for the child but all to no avail.