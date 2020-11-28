‘I have been looking for the girl since it happened’ – Lady in viral video mocking street beggar opens up
Speaking to BBC Nigeria, the embattled Twitter influencer revealed that she gave the little girl money after she ended the video recording and she did not mean to be condescending as the video depicts.
Motara expressed regret in her action and revealed her resolve to correct the wrong even if it will take her the rest of her life. She revealed that she has been to the same spot several times to look for the child but all to no avail.
“I no fit sleep. I no fit chop. What I did was just shameful and I can use my whole life to make right this wrong” she said.
Watch Motara's interview with BBC News
[🎥 :@bbcnewspidgin]pic.twitter.com/XGKYM3CToU
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) November 28, 2020
