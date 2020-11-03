TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

“I have never in my life been bribed by government” – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (Video)

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade has reacted to accusations that the government paid her to make people doubt the Lekki toll gate shooting of October 20, 2020.

Recall that few days after the incident, the star actress shared a tweet which sparked reactions on social media.

She wrote, “If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault , let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened.”

READ ALSO

EndSARS: The only people I pity are the poor –…

End SARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV

See also; Rahama Sadau reacts to backlash she received over backless dress

The actress was however castigated for insinuating that nobody died in the shooting. She later deleted the tweet and apologized in subsequent tweets.

Omotola, in a video has now explained her innocent intention behind the tweet. She said she was surprised to see that people were questioning her stance and alleging that she has been compromised.

She denied the allegations and said she has never been bribed by the government.

Omotola said she realized that it appeared the authorities were trying to deny people were killed at the Lekki toll gate, so her tweets were aimed at stating that whether anyone died or not doesn’t change the fact that a crime happened and innocent unarmed protesters were shot at.

Watch a short clip from the video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

How I Spent 22 Days In SARS Custody, Lost My Pregnancy – Victim Tells Lagos…

Dayo Amusa and follower clash over her excessive bleaching

Watch heartbreaking moment Ada Ameh sang as her only child is laid to rest

Popular actress gets house gift as birthday present from BRed’s manager

Man Searches For A Prayerful Woman With Little Touch Of Nicki Minaj

Halloween, Christmas and Easter are all the same — Daddy Freeze

US forces rescue American citizen held hostage in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More