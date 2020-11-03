“I have never in my life been bribed by government” – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade has reacted to accusations that the government paid her to make people doubt the Lekki toll gate shooting of October 20, 2020.

Recall that few days after the incident, the star actress shared a tweet which sparked reactions on social media.

She wrote, “If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault , let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened.”

The actress was however castigated for insinuating that nobody died in the shooting. She later deleted the tweet and apologized in subsequent tweets.

Omotola, in a video has now explained her innocent intention behind the tweet. She said she was surprised to see that people were questioning her stance and alleging that she has been compromised.

She denied the allegations and said she has never been bribed by the government.

Omotola said she realized that it appeared the authorities were trying to deny people were killed at the Lekki toll gate, so her tweets were aimed at stating that whether anyone died or not doesn’t change the fact that a crime happened and innocent unarmed protesters were shot at.

Watch a short clip from the video below,