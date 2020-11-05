TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I have not purchased an official vehicle since I became governor —Sanwo-Olu

News
By San

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, said he has not purchased an official car for himself since he came into office last year May.

The governor made this known in a speech at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos.

At the event which was also attended by his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for better utilisation of taxpayers’ money by public officeholders. This, he said, was crucial to building the trust of the citizens.

The Lagos State government in a statement on Thursday quoted Sanwo-Olu as saying, “We need to look at our expenditure profile as chief executive of our state and ask ourselves, where can I cut the red tape; what can I do away with so as to increase the revenue of my state or even make available more money for my state?

“What I have done till date is that I have not purchased any single official vehicle for myself, for any of my personal staff or any of my family members from the government purse. If you see me have a convoy of 10 vehicles, these are all vehicles I was using during my campaigns.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai joined me in one of my cars this morning and I can tell you that vehicle was one of the vehicles I used for my campaign; it is not brand new

