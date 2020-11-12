Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend (PHOTOS)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

A man stormed his girlfriend’s house to propose to her whilst on her sick bed. The man who is identified as Abasifreke Idiong on Facebook took to his page to share photos of himself undertaking that heart-melting moment he went down on his knees to propose marriage to her.

A cake with the inscription ‘Will you marry me?’ including wines and other drinks were spotted in front of the lady.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote,

“She had an accident that got her bedridden, yet her man defied the odds & proposed to her!
Love is Beautiful. May God break protocols to bless you.
Amen.”

Taking to Facebook, he wrote,

“She had an accident that got her bedridden, yet her man defied the odds & proposed to her!
Love is Beautiful. May God break protocols to bless you.
Amen.”

 

