TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income…

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the first…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha shows her maid in a video

Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s estranged wife, Maureen admits she…

Energetic Bride takes over dance floor as husband, guests look on…

Erica‘s best friend and personal manager calls out Laycon for…

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly declares her love for Don Jazzy

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has publicly declared her love for her former boss, Don Jazzy.

According to Tiwa Savage in her birthday message to the CEO of Mavin records, she loves him and he will remain the best boss she has ever had.

Taking to twitter to make this known, the 40 yrar old wrote;

READ ALSO

TIME Magazine picks CELIA by Tiwa Savage as one of their top…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a…

“You are and will remain the best boss i’ve ever had. Happy Birthday Michael, May you always have a reason to smile. Love you always”

In June 2016, the mother of one left Mavin records after she signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation. On 29 July 2016, she made it official by announcing the deal through her Instagram account, making her the first Nigerian artist to be signed to the label

Via GH Gossip
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of Iyabo Ojo’s mum…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m…

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the first time since she…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha shows her maid in a video

Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s estranged wife, Maureen admits she misses her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

TIME Magazine picks CELIA by Tiwa Savage as one of their top 10 albums in 2020

Lovers discover they are siblings few days to wedding (photos)

VIDEO: Watch the moment Kiddwaya and Erica arrived in Sierra Leone airport

Falz reacts as a street is named after him in Lagos Island (Photo)

Lil Frosh’s ex-Girlfriend speaks on how he told her he could do anything and get…

‘How failure to build friendship is the cause of broken marriages’…

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly declares her love…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More