‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly declares her love for Don Jazzy

Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has publicly declared her love for her former boss, Don Jazzy.

According to Tiwa Savage in her birthday message to the CEO of Mavin records, she loves him and he will remain the best boss she has ever had.

Taking to twitter to make this known, the 40 yrar old wrote;

“You are and will remain the best boss i’ve ever had. Happy Birthday Michael, May you always have a reason to smile. Love you always”

In June 2016, the mother of one left Mavin records after she signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation. On 29 July 2016, she made it official by announcing the deal through her Instagram account, making her the first Nigerian artist to be signed to the label