TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For…

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has revealed that he spends a whopping billion Naira anytime he visits his jeweler, Icebox Zahir.

The singer made this known on twitter while giving reasons why celebrities shouldn’t accept endorsement deals from brand.

A user responding to his claims wrote:

READ ALSO

Everything you need to know about Davido’s second…

Davido reacts to the death of rapper King Von

Davido said “fvck endorsement deals” because he doesn’t get proper offers from proper companies… Who would say no to a UBA deal worth $3million?
This is why it is very important for artists to grow organically..”

In response Davido laughed off and said he spends the same amount UBA gave wiz anytime he visits his jeweler, Ice box.

3 m dollars? Lmao ….. something wey go finish now now Cc @icebox

His comment has received a lot of backlash from social media users who believe Davido is just chasing clout. Recall his jeweler, Icebox once revealed that Davido spends about a N100m at any of his visit and that’s barely 10% of $3 million. Davido spends N100 million anytime he visits my store – Popular American based jeweler, Icebox Zahir (Video)

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die – Nengi…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business when he dies

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Everything you need to know about Davido’s second album ‘A Better…

Davido reacts to the death of rapper King Von

Lagos calls for calm, warns against fresh protests

Bear with us, if we have not done enough – Buhari appeals to Nigerians

Citation: One day, my sister, Temi Otedola, is going to be the biggest Nigerian…

Leke Adeboye says his wife is an Holy Ghost hoodlum, setting everything on fire

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More