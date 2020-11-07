I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has revealed that he spends a whopping billion Naira anytime he visits his jeweler, Icebox Zahir.

The singer made this known on twitter while giving reasons why celebrities shouldn’t accept endorsement deals from brand.

A user responding to his claims wrote:

“Davido said “fvck endorsement deals” because he doesn’t get proper offers from proper companies… Who would say no to a UBA deal worth $3million?

This is why it is very important for artists to grow organically..”

In response Davido laughed off and said he spends the same amount UBA gave wiz anytime he visits his jeweler, Ice box.

“3 m dollars? Lmao ….. something wey go finish now now Cc @icebox”

His comment has received a lot of backlash from social media users who believe Davido is just chasing clout. Recall his jeweler, Icebox once revealed that Davido spends about a N100m at any of his visit and that’s barely 10% of $3 million. Davido spends N100 million anytime he visits my store – Popular American based jeweler, Icebox Zahir (Video)