“I Thought I Would Be A Millionaire And Be Married Before 23” – Erica Tells Fans

Entertainment
By San

Former Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has recently disclosed on social media that she thought she would have become a millionaire and got married before clocking 23years of age.

Erica made this disclosure via her Twitter handle in the course of a question and answer session she had with her many fans and followers. Well, the Star girl can still count her blessings even though they are not quite complete yet.

Responding to a question from a fan who asked her about how she felt about graduating from the university when she was only 19 years old, the reality TV star tweeted,

“I WAS REALLY EXCITED COS I THOUGHT I’D BE A MILLIONAIRE AND GET MARRIED AND LIVE HAPPILY EVER AFTER BEFORE 23.”

Check out her post below:

