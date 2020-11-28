TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income…

Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they first…

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a date…

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly…

Actress Ini Edo shares video from her fitness exercise in her gym…

Lil Frosh’s ex-Girlfriend speaks on how he told her he could do…

Lovers discover they are siblings few days to wedding (photos)

Nigerian lady brags, narrates how she spent N7K on boyfriend

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By OluA

A lady identified as Chisom Maryjane has taken to social media to boast about how she took her boyfriend out and spent N7k on him without telling anyone.

The young woman, who deals in poultry at a market in Abakpa Nike area of Enugu, also asked Facebook users in the state planning end of the year parties to patronise her business.

See also: Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they first met (video)

READ ALSO

Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they…

21-year-old Lady seeks advice after her boyfriend’s sugar…

“Am still dat pretty Okuko girl dat u know. The crayfish girl. The plantain girl,” she wrote.

“The only girl dat took her boyfriend out and spent 7k on him without telling anyone”

“I kill chicken for a living. Live in afia abakpa market Enugu. U can come and check on me. Ndi end of the year party remember I kill chicken so come and patronize me”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of Iyabo Ojo’s mum…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m…

Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they first met (video)

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a date with him

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly declares her love…

Actress Ini Edo shares video from her fitness exercise in her gym room ( Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

TV host, Ebuka pens down tribute to his loving wife, Cynthia

Man who is unable to leave his cheating girlfriend cries out, reveals what he…

‘Be careful who you open up to’ – Dbanj’s wife, Lineo…

“Kachi Hit Me Three Times,” – Ultimate Love Rosie Reveals In Her Tell-All…

Photos: Toyin Abraham, Dayo Amusa and other Nollywood celebs turn up for the…

Davido shares lovely photo of his son Ifeanyi and he looks so much like Chioma

Toke Makinwa shows off receipt of ‘Bone straight’ wigs worth N1.2m (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More