Nigerian lady brags, narrates how she spent N7K on boyfriend

A lady identified as Chisom Maryjane has taken to social media to boast about how she took her boyfriend out and spent N7k on him without telling anyone.

The young woman, who deals in poultry at a market in Abakpa Nike area of Enugu, also asked Facebook users in the state planning end of the year parties to patronise her business.

See also: Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they first met (video)

“Am still dat pretty Okuko girl dat u know. The crayfish girl. The plantain girl,” she wrote.

“The only girl dat took her boyfriend out and spent 7k on him without telling anyone”

“I kill chicken for a living. Live in afia abakpa market Enugu. U can come and check on me. Ndi end of the year party remember I kill chicken so come and patronize me”