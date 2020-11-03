TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I want justice for my brother’s death’ – BBNaija star, Khafi reveals birthday wish

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Khafi

Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Khafi Kareem has revealed that her birthday wish is for her late brother to get justice.

Recall that Khafi’s brother, Alexander Kareem, 20, was shot dead by unknown killers on June 8 2020, on his way home from a convenience store.

According to the reality star, its being 5 months since his demise and her brother’s killers are yet to be found. She however pleaded with her fans and friends to flood social media with her late brother’s pictures so that the world can know about his death and justice can be served

Sharing a picture she took with her brother, the former British police officer wrote;

“Today is my birthday woop woop!! I am truly grateful to see another year in my life and can only thank God! I celebrate being alive and I celebrate that God has kept me. Thank God with me oooo!! But I would be lying if I said there wasn’t hurt and a tinge of sadness on this day knowing my brother Alex isn’t here to celebrate with me …

My birthday wish is for his killers to be found and brought to book. 5 months on and no one has been charged or convicted with his murder. So if you would like a picture to post, please post this. Let’s flood social media with my brother’s face and let the world know justice still needs to be served. I know it will be . In the meanwhile thank you for the birthday wishes, here is to another year! I will live bigger, better and greater this year by Gods grace. I love you all!!! #KhafinatedNovember #BirthdayGirl “

Via Instagram
