TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

I was star struck when I met Shola Shobowale – Charly Boy reveals (Photo)

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Popular entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada has revealed his admiration for veteran actress, Shola Shobowala.

Charly Boy who shared some photos of himself and the actress revealed he was star struck when he met her as he added that she is his celebrity crush.

He captioned the photos “Shola Shobowale is someone I have admired from a distance. Meeting her, I was star struck. She doesn’t know, pls don’t tell her.

READ ALSO

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy…

Charly Boy channels his late mother as dazzles in female…

See also; Man writes church, seeks refund of all the offerings he gave as a member for 19 years

I am thrilled shitless dat I had the opportunity to work with her. Yes, she is one of my Celebrity crush.”

It looks like Charly Boy has a role to play in the next release of King of Boys movie.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Shared New…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian lady says as she shows off boyfriend 

Cardi B files to dismiss divorce from Offset

Odunlade Adekola puts a smile on his wife’s face with this lovely birthday…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya unfollow each other on Instagram, leave fans…

BBNaija star, Khafi brags about what her lover, Gedoni did for her birthday

‘I wanted to kill myself twice’ – Tiwa Savage speaks on how…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More