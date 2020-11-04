I was star struck when I met Shola Shobowale – Charly Boy reveals (Photo)

Popular entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada has revealed his admiration for veteran actress, Shola Shobowala.

Charly Boy who shared some photos of himself and the actress revealed he was star struck when he met her as he added that she is his celebrity crush.

He captioned the photos “Shola Shobowale is someone I have admired from a distance. Meeting her, I was star struck. She doesn’t know, pls don’t tell her.

See also; Man writes church, seeks refund of all the offerings he gave as a member for 19 years

I am thrilled shitless dat I had the opportunity to work with her. Yes, she is one of my Celebrity crush.”

Shola Shobowale

is someone I have admired from a distance. Meeting her, I was star strucked. She doesn’t know, pls don’t tell her.😜 I am thrilled shitless dat I had the opportunity to work with her. Yes, she is one of my Celebrity

Crush. pic.twitter.com/tKDPk82v9z — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) November 4, 2020

It looks like Charly Boy has a role to play in the next release of King of Boys movie.