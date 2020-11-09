‘I will strive to make you all proud’ -Laycon promises as he shows gratitude for his birthday gift

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon took to Instagram to appreciate his fans for the car gift he received on his birthday, 8th of November.

In the appreciation post, Laycon described the love he received on his birthday as unimaginable. He disclosed that its been hard to comprehend because the love is overwhelming.

He however used the opportunity to promise and assure his fans that he will strive to make everyone proud.

Read his message below;

“Yesterday was 8/11, the day of my birth and iCONs did what I personally consider the unimaginable.

Exactly 6 weeks (to the day) after giving me a dream of winning a competition I did not even think I stood a chance at, you decided that was not enough and went further to shower me with the kind of love that it is hard to comprehend.

From 10pm on the eve of my birthday, the love has not stopped. From my waking moment yesterday, till I laid my head to sleep, it has all been a dream. Thank you for this unearned love.

Words fail me to express how deeply moved, humbled and grateful I am for your kind words, your prayers, your presence and your gifts. I mean, in the space of 6 weeks, you have gifted me two luxury vehicles! Laycon now has a Benzo!!!

I don’t know how to thank you other than to assure you that I will strive to make you all proud. We will grow together. We will all make it together. You will make it and succeed in life.

May God bless you and replenish your sources. May God keep you all in good and sound health and give you peace.

Thank you so much. I love you all deeply.”