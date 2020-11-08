I won the election – Trump declares, rejects Biden’s victory

Outgoing President Donald Trump has has declared himself winner of the 2020 US election, thereby rejecting the election of President-elect, Joe Biden.

In a tweet flagged by Twitter, Trump wrote,

“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

He then announced he was heading to Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania to address a press conference.

“Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!”.

It was not clear if he eventually made the conference in the state of Pennsylvania, which Biden won to cross the magical 270 electoral votes threshold.

CNN also reported that sources in the White House have disclosed that the President said he won’t be accepting the election result. They also disclosed that he will be challenging the election result in court from Monday November 9.